First Minister Mark Drakeford confirms new restrictions for Wales

Today Mark Drakeford announced new restrictions for the people of Wales, beginning on Boxing Day.

Restrictions include the return of the rule of six, where gatherings of people in regulated premises, including restaurants, cinemas and theatres must not exceed six.

The two-metre social distancing rule will also be reintroduced in all premises open to the public and all workplaces, where logistically possible.

In addition, table service, collecting contact information and face coverings will all be required in restaurants and other hospitality settings. Masks may only be removed when seated to eat or drink.

Nightclubs will also be forced to close their doors on Boxing Day.

Drakeford commented: "We are facing a very serious situation in Wales. A wave of infections caused by the new, fast-moving and very-infectious Omicron variant is headed our way.

"This new form of coronavirus could infect large numbers of people in Wales, disrupting daily lives and businesses and could cause an increase in the number of people who need hospital care in the coming weeks.

"We will do everything we can to protect people's health and livelihoods in Wales - this means taking early action to try and control its spread."