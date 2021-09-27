Wise Children's Wuthering Heights in rehearsals: photos

Rehearsal images have been unveiled for Wuthering Heights as it prepares to premiere at Bristol Old Vic ahead of a tour into 2022.

Appearing in the show are Sam Archer (Lockwood/Edgar Linton), Nandi Bhebhe (The Moor), Mirabelle Gremaud (swing), TJ Holmes (Robert), Ash Hunter (Heathcliff), Craig Johnson (Mr Earnshaw/Dr Kenneth), Jordan Laviniere (John), Kandaka Moore (Zillah), Lucy McCormick (Cathy), Katy Owen (Isabella Linton/Linton Heathcliff), Tama Phethean (Hindley Earnshaw/Hareton Earnshaw) and Witney White (Frances Earnshaw/Young Cathy), with music performed by Sid Goldsmith, Nadine Lee and Renell Shaw.

Emily Brontë's novel follows the fractious relationship between Heathcliff (Hunter) and Cathy (McCormick).

The piece has set and costume design by Vicki Mortimer, sound and video by Simon Baker, composition by Ian Ross, movement and choreography by Etta Murfitt, lighting design by Jai Morjaria. Further creatives are to be revealed by the production.

Running at Bristol Old Vic from 11 October, the piece will go onto visit York Theatre Royal, Cornwall and Norwich. Previously announced dates also include Salford, Nottingham, Sunderland and Edinburgh. It will also have a run at the National Theatre from February 2022, through to April 2022.

Lucy McCormick (Cathy) and Ash Hunter (Heathcliff)

© Steve Tanner

Katy Owen (Isabella Linton, Linton Heathcliff)

© Steve Tanner

© Steve Tanner

Lucy McCormick (Cathy)

© Steve Tanner

Kandaka Moore (Zillah), Ash Hunter (Heathcliff) and Nandi Bhebe (The Moor)

© Steve Tanner

Jordan Laviniere (John)

© Steve Tanner

Jordan Laviniere (John), Nandi Bhebe (The Moor) and Tama Phethean (Hindley Earnshaw, Hareton Earnshaw)

© Steve Tanner

Emma Rice (director)

© Steve Tanner

Craig Johnson (Mr Earnshaw, Dr Kenneth)

© Steve Tanner

Sam Archer (Lockwood, Edgar Linton)

© Steve Tanner

Tama Phethean (Hindley Earnshaw, Hareton Earnshaw) and Etta Murfitt (Movement and Choreography)

© Steve Tanner

Witney White (Frances Earcshaw, Young Cathy) & Tama Phethean (Hindley Earnshaw, Hareton Earnshaw)

© Steve Tanner