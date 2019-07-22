Frankenstein tour cast announced with more dates added

Casting has been announced for the upcoming tour of a new reimagining of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein.

Adapted by the award-winning writer Rona Munro (The James Plays, My Name is Lucy Barton), the production places Shelley within her story and explores the realities facing young women trying to make their way in the world.

Eilidh Loan will star as Mary Shelley, alongside Ben Castle-Gibb, Thierry Mabonga, Sarah MacGillivray, Natali McCleary, Michael Moreland and Greg Powrie.

The production will be directed by Patricia Benecke, with composition and sound design by Simon Slater, lighting design by Grant Anderson and designed by Becky Minto.

The tour will open in Perth on 5 September 2019 before visiting Canterbury, Coventry, Brighton, Cardiff, Guildford, Liverpool and Glasgow. New dates and venues have been added for Richmond, Edinburgh, Malvern, Derby, Mold, Aberdeen, Huddersfield, Inverness, Manchester and Aylesbury.