Top 5 selling UK tours on WhatsOnStage in September

UK tours are getting more spectacular every day, featuring the best of the West End in your hometown or giving you a sneak preview of a show before it moves to London. Without further ado, here are your favourite touring productions you bought tickets for last month.





5. 9 to 5 the Musical

Amber Davies in 9 to 5 the Musical

© Pamela Raith

Dolly Parton's rip-roaring feel-good musical once again makes itself onto this list, proving that 80s nostalgia and female-powered shows are taking the lead. The tour is just as striking as it is in the West End, and stars Louise Redknapp and Amber Davies. Visiting Woking, Aberdeen, Cardiff, Sunderland, Edinburgh, Dublin and more until 23 November





4. We Will Rock You

We Will Rock You

© Jonah Persson

You're all going Radio Gaga for this show, which has just kicked off its mammoth UK tour, featuring 32 theatres and counting. The Queen musical features all of the band's greatest hits as well as a rocking cast (including Heathers alum Jenny O'Leary) so you've all been rushing "Headlong" to see it. Visiting Dublin, Leeds, Plymouth, Glasgow, Manchester, Norwich and more until 11 July 2020





3. Motown the Musical

Karis Anderson (Diana Ross) and Edward Baruwa (Berry Gordy) in Motown the Musical

© Tristam Kenton

This jukebox musical featuring the sounds of Diana Ross, Lionel Richie, Stevie Wonder and more is certainly a favourite amongst audiences as it finds itself in our top five for a second month. The groovy show is the perfect homage to Motown, and a non-stop ride for fans. Visiting Sunderland, Glasgow, Sheffield and Oxford until 4 January 2020





2. The King and I

The King and I

© Matthew Murphy

Following its successful season at The London Palladium, the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical is embarking on a world tour. This includes several cities in the UK, meaning you'll be "Getting to Know" the show very well. The much-loved musical features classic songs such as "Shall We Dance?" and "I Whistle a Happy Tune". Visiting, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Hull, Liverpool, Southampton and more until 2 May 2020





1. The Lion King

The Lion King

© Disney

As well as celebrating 20 years in the West End, this tour is packing out theatres in every venue it visits. We gave the production ★★★★ and said it has the "power and charm to delight audiences of all ages". The iconic musical is still magical no matter how many times you see it. Visiting Bristol, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Southampton and Bradford until 20 June 2020