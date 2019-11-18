Top five selling UK tours on WhatsOnStage in October

With a variety of shows on offer around the country, we're glad to see that this month's top five reflects that. From family favourites to scary stories to mega musicals, here are the UK tours you've all been buying tickets for.





5. Peppa Pig's Best Day Ever

Peppa Pig's Best Day Ever

© Dan Tsantilis

Oink oink! The beloved children's character is touring the UK and Ireland over the next year, and she's taking all of her family and best friends with her. The little ones are bound to love seeing their favourite little pig on stage as she plays games, makes new friends and enjoys her favourite activity – jumping up and down in muddy puddles!





4. The Exorcist

The Exorcist

© The Other Richard

The premise may not be everybody's cup of tea, but it's clear there are plenty of horror fans snapping up tickets! Inspired by true events and based on both the '70s novel and Oscar-winning film, this production also features the voice of Ian McKellen and will certainly send tingles down your spine…





3. The Bodyguard

The Bodyguard

© Paul Coltas

The award-winning jukebox musical based on the film starring Whitney Houston continues its UK tour, with pop songstress Alexandra Burke reprising her performance as Rachel Marron. Featuring iconic songs such as "Queen of the Night" and "I Will Always Love You", this show is the perfect night out!





2. The Lion King

The Lion King

© Disney

This theatrical phenomenon recently celebrates its 20th anniversary and finds itself on this list again, and it's no wonder considering it fills the theatre in every city it visits! Featuring Elton John's beautiful songs such as "The Circle of Life" and "Can You Feel the Love Tonight?", the Disney musical is a magical show for all – whether you are five or 105.





1. Heathers the Musical

Heathers the Musical



Following its popular West End run last year, the announcement that this WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical will be touring the UK in 2020 certainly froze all your brains! It's clear to see what a loyal fan base this show has, as without a full tour schedule or cast announced, tickets are selling faster than you can say "Corn Nuts!"