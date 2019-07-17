Su Pollard to star in Hot Flush musical tour

Hot Flush will tour the UK from September 2019.

Based on the story of four women who confront the stigma of the menopause, the musical will star Su Pollard as Helen, Melanie Gutteridge as Sylvia, Helen Pearson as Myra, Ruth Keeling as Jessica and Matt Slack as all nine male characters in the show.

It is directed by Alan Cohen with choreography by Lorna Amy Sullivan and musical supervision by Olly Ashmore.

The tour opens in Lincoln on 12 September 2019, and will close in Woking on 22 October 2019.