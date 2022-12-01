Spitting Image Live – behind the scenes on the new stage show

'The political scene is so fast-moving we've already thrown away three entire scripts.'

Birmingham Rep artistic director Sean Foley has revealed more information about Spitting Image Live, which will run from 1 Feb to 11 March 2023.

Written by Al Murray, Matt Forde and Sean Foley, Spitting Image Live features an array of characters including Rishi Sunak, Kind Charles III, Liz Truss, Boris Johnson, Harry and Meghan, Idris Elba, Daniel Craig and more.

The production was previously announced to run in the West End following its premiere in Birmingham.

Watch the video here: