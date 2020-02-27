School of Rock announces 2021 UK and Ireland tour dates and venues

Tour dates and venues have been announced for Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock, which will hit the open road in 2021 following the end of its West End run.

Based on the film of the same name starring Jack Black, the piece follows Dewey Finn, a teacher who poses as his best friend to get a job as a school teacher. Lloyd Webber, Julian Fellowes and Glenn Slater's musical opened on Broadway in 2015.

The piece has a book by Fellowes, and is directed by Laurence Connor (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) with choreography by JoAnn M Hunter, set and costume designs by Anna Louizos, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Mick Potter, music supervision by John Rigby with Matt Smith as musical director.

Casting for the tour is to be announced, with the production opening in Birmingham on 23 February 2021 before visiting Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Wimbledon, Ipswich, Cardiff, Milton Keynes, Dublin, Leeds, Newcastle, Sheffield, Bournemouth, Manchester, Hull, Plymouth, Bristol, Stoke, Southampton, Eastbourne, Canterbury, Norwich, Wolverhampton, Woking, Dartford, Southend, Liverpool, Northampton, Llandudno, Sunderland and Oxford.

Tickets go on sale in March.