Once revival unveils full casting

Full casting has now been revealed for a new revival of hit musical Once.

Based on the Oscar-winning 2006 film, the musical tells the story of a pair drawn together by their shared love of music. It features a book by Enda Walsh (Lazarus) and a score by Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova (The Frames).

The show will be staged at The Hub, a brand new Midlands theatre space in Lichfield, with dates from 26 August to 17 September.

Leading the cast will be Luchi Carmignani (making her professional debut) and Phil King (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Girl and Guy respectively, with the duo set to be joined by Jade Lauren as Eamonn, Luca Kocsmarszky as Baruska, Kaine Hatukai as Emcee, Zweyla Mitchell Dos Santos as Ex-Girlfriend and Matthew Facchino.

Making their professional debuts will be Meg Narongchai as Andrej, Leyla Margareta Jafarian as Reza and Tega Blaize as Svec. Completing the cast are Lichfield locals, Elliot Beech as Billy and Adrian Venables as Da

Christopher Buckle's production will feature designs by Imogen Melhuish, musical direction by Ewan Steady and movement direction by Hatty Allen.

The production has placed a great emphasis on its access schemes, with pay what you can performances on 30 and 31 August as well as 6, 7, 13, and 14 September at 8pm. There are also relaxed performances on 3 and 10 September at 4pm and a dementia-friendly performance on 14 September at 5pm.