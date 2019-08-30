On Your Feet! tour casting announced

Casting has been announced for the upcoming tour of On Your Feet!, which opens at Birmingham Hippodrome on 3 September.

The forthcoming tour will star current London cast members Philippa Stefani as Gloria Estefan, George Ioannides as Emilio Estefan, Madalena Alberto as Gloria Fajardo and Karen Mann as Consuelo.

Completing the cast will be Elia Lo Tauro, Sharif Afifi, Hollie Cassar, Laura Friedrich Tejero, Denzel Giskus, Francesca Lara Gordon, Yonly Leyva Desdunes, Olivia Kate Holding, Francisco Del Solar , Gabriella-Rose Marchant, Martin McCarthy, Alicia Mencía, Ciro Lourencio Meulens, Robert Oliver, Clayton Rosa, Julia Ruiz Fernandez, Dawnita Smith, Despina Violari, Nathan Zammit and Alain Zambrana Borges.

The show received a glowing four-star review from WhatsOnStage when it first opened, with Alun Hood saying: "Resistance is futile, that rhythm really is gonna get you."

On Your Feet! is the story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan and charts their journey from its origins in Cuba to the streets of Miami and pop stardom. It features songs including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You", "Conga" and "Get On Your Feet!".

Jerry Mitchell directs, with choreography by Sergio Trujillo and book by Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris.

The show has also announced it will return to London for a new run in 2020.