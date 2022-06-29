New musical To the Streets! reveals casting ahead of world premiere

Casting has been revealed for China Plate and Birmingham Hippodrome's upcoming new musical, To the Streets!.

Inspired by the 1963 Bristol Bus Boycott, a key moment in the UK's Civil Rights movement, the show will run at Handsworth Park in Birmingham, Windmill Hill, Warwick Arts Centre in Coventry, and West Park, Wolverhampton, as part of the Birmingham 2022 Festival.

The musical is penned by Roy Williams and Tim Sutton, based on an original idea by Christopher Haydon, with direction by Haydon, design by Soutra Gilmour and choreography from Dannielle ‘Rhimes' Lecointe. It is produced in association with Warwick Arts Centre, City of Wolverhampton Council and DRPG Creative.

The creative team will also feature Midlands-based Nyasha Gudo (associate director), Melody Sinclair (associate choreographer) and Aron Sood (associate music director). The principal cast will also perform alongside a local community ensemble of singers and dancers.

The show plays across dates from 19 to 28 August. Appearing are Michael Ahomka-Lindsay (Legally Blonde) as Paul, Jonathan Andre (The Wiz) as Roy, McCallam Connell (The Playboy of the West Indies) as Des, Paul Kemble (School of Rock ) as Bert, Duane Lamonte (Motown the Musical ) as Guy, Jessie May (Mamma Mia!) as Secretary, Denise Pitter (Guys and Dolls) as Pearl, Charlotte St Croix (Hairspray) as Lorraine and Andy Watkins (Kinky Boots) as Harry.

Williams said today: "History is littered with forgotten stories, especially black stories which always enrages me. The more important they are the angrier I become. The Bristol Bus Boycott is such an important event in British history. The protestor's actions brought widespread attention to the problem of racism in Britain at the time. Their success brought a profound and positive sense of hope for the possibility of progress."