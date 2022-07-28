Cast and creative team for Rambert's Peaky Blinders stage show announced

The cast and creative team have been revealed for the upcoming world premiere of Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby, a dance theatre show written and adapted for the stage by Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight and choreographed and directed by Rambert's artistic director Benoit Swan Pouffer.

Inspired by the successful TV series of the same name, the show will open in Birmingham at the Hippodrome on 27 September, before a London premiere at Troubadour Wembley Park on 12 October. The piece will then embarking on a UK tour in 2023.

Guillaume Quéau and Prince Lyons will alternate the role of Thomas Shelby, with Naya Lovell and Seren Williams alternating the role of Grace. The production will feature the permanent Rambert dance company on stage.

Furthermore, Birmingham-born writer and poet Benjamin Zephaniah, who played street preacher Jeremiah Jesu in the TV series, will provide pre-recorded narration for the production. Zephaniah said today: "I remember growing up in Birmingham and hearing about the Peaky Blinders, and I remember hearing about the great Rambert. I could never have imagined me, Peaky Blinders, and Rambert coming together. This gig was made for me. Rambert is taking the Peaky Blinders to another level. When these two come together audiences will witness one of the most imaginative collaborations of all time. I'm so proud to be a part of this. We are making dance history, and we're still keeping it gangster."

Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby will feature live musicians led by musical director Yaron Engler and a score written by Roman GianArthur and Nate Wonder as well as a new track by Laura Mvula. GianArthur and Wonder have worked with music consultant DJ Walde to create the soundtrack for the production. It has also been confirmed that the production will include iconic songs from the television series.

The creative team will also feature Moi Tran (set design), Richard Gellar (costume design) and Natasha Chivers (lighting design), with dramaturgy by Kaite O'Reilly. Also working with the cast is acting director Kim Pearce, illusions director Filipe J Carvalho, fight director Adrian Palmer, props supervisor Lily Mollgaard, and intimacy director Yarit Dor, with sound design by Moshik Kop.

The 2023 UK tour will visit Norwich Theatre Royal (17 to 21 January), Alhambra Theatre, Bradford (25 to 28 January), Hull New Theatre (31 January to 4 February), Mayflower Theatre, Southampton (7 to 11 February), Royal and Derngate, Northampton (21 to 25 February), Festival Theatre Edinburgh (28 February to 4 March), The Lowry, Salford (14 to 18 March), Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff (21 to 25 March) and Theatre Royal Plymouth (28 March to 1 April), before returning to the Birmingham Hippodrome from 23 to 27 May.