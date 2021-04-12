Birmingham Hippodrome unveils Blood Brothers 2021 tour dates and more

Blood Brothers tour dates and more have been revealed by the Birmingham Hippodrome.

The venue went on sale with the new tour of Willy Russell's show today (alongside the new revival of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert), with the piece currently set to play from 2 to 13 November.

A variety of locations have already set show dates, including the Alhambra in Bradford and Theatre Royal Plymouth.

Russell's musical is about Mickey and Eddie, twins separated at birth, and was first developed as a school play in Liverpool, where the story is set. It went on to run for 24 years in the West End, exceeding 10,000 performances. Casting for the tour is to be confirmed.

Priscilla will play from Mon 30 August to 4 September, while the 2022 tour of Singin' in the Rain will also play from Monday 6 to Saturday 11 June 2022.