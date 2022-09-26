Casting announced for Tartuffe at the Birmingham Rep

The hit production returns for a new run at the Birmingham Rep

The previous staging of Tartuffe

(© RSC, photo by Topher McGrillis)

Birmingham Rep has announced casting for Tartuffe.

Iqbal Khan's production was first seen at the RSC in 2019 and the updated version runs in Birmingham from 14 October to 5 November. This new version of Molière’s provocative French classic comedy tells the story of "charismatic chameleon Tahir Taufiq Arsuf, a Rasputin for the 21st Century."

Asif Khan returns to play the title role of Tartuffe. Khan recently appeared in Hamlet and The Cherry Orchard at Theatre Royal Windsor with Ian McKellen.

Also returning to the show will be Salman Akhtar who will play Damee Pervaiz, Anshula Bain who will play Mariam Pervaiz, Natalia Campbell as Amira, Qasim Mahmood as Waqaas, Simon Nagra as Imran and Riad Richie as Usman.

New to the production are Siddiqua Akhtar playing Dadimaa Pervaiz, Olga Fedori as Darina, Paige Round as DCI Sarah Wells and Pippa and Roderick Smith as Khalil.

Adapted by BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning writers Anil Gupta and Richard Pinto (The Office, Goodness Gracious Me, The Kumars at No.42, Citizen Khan), the new production is set in the Pakistani-Muslim community of Birmingham’s Sparkhill and famous Stratford Road.

Staged by Birmingham Rep, it was originally produced by the RSC.