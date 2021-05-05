Avenue Q and Little Shop of Horrors at the Old Joint Stock casting announced

The Old Joint Stock Theatre in Birmingham has revealed casting for two summer productions of hit Broadway shows Little Shop of Horrors and Avenue Q.

The professionally cast productions will have month-long runs, with the same ensemble appearing in both shows.

Returning to the Old Joint Stock Theatre following performances in the The Full Monty are Alex Wadham (Sunny Afternoon) playing Seymour, and Bradley Walwyn (Miracle on 34th Street ) playing Nicky/Trekkie and Orin.

Joining them, also hailing from the Midlands are Bella Bowen (Bad Girls ) as Audrey, Ben Hutt (RENT ) as Princeton/Rod, Cara Dudgeon (Cinderella) as Kate/Lucy and Chiffon, Hannah Victoria (Madagascar the Musical) as Gary Coleman and Ronnette and Matt Bond (Jerry Springer: The Opera ) as Audrey II.

Completing the cast are Etheria Chan (Priscilla, Queen of the Desert) as Christmas Eve, Tabitha Rose making her professional debut as Crystal and Thomas Cove (The Wizard of Oz) as Brian and Mushnik.

With music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx and book by Jeff Whitty, Avenue Q won three Tony Awards back in 2004. Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's Little Shop of Horrors first appeared Off-Broadway in 1982, never initially transferring to Broadway. It first ran in the West End at the Comedy Theatre (now the Harold Pinter Theatre) in 1983, produced by Cameron Mackintosh. The creative team is to be revealed.

Avenue Q will open a month after social distancing measures are currently set to end, with dates from 27 July to 21 August. Little Shop of Horrors will run from 1 to 26 September. Tickets are on sale now.