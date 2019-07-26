Rupert Everett, Katherine Parkinson and Clemence Poesy in Uncle Vanya: first look photos

Production photos have been released for the new production of Uncle Vanya at Theatre Royal Bath, led by Rupert Everett.

The new adaptation by David Hare will run until 3 August and will also be directed by Everett. It marks the actor's theatrical directing debut, following his film directing debut last year with The Happy Prince.

Loading...

Alongside Everett, Katherine Parkinson (Home, I'm Darling), Clemence Poesy (In Bruges), Ann Mitchell (Widows), John Light (Mary Stuart), John Standing (The First Churchills) and Marty Cruickshank (Call the Midwife) all appear in the piece.

The piece looks at what happens when an elderly professor and his new young wife come back to visit their rural estate which is run by the professor's daughter, Sonya, and Vanya, her uncle.

The set is designed by Charles Quiggin, with costume design by Fotini Dimou, lighting by Rick Fisher and sound by John Leonard