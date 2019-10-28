Theatre Royal Bath announces three UK premieres at the Ustinov Studio

Theatre Royal Bath announced three UK premieres in its Ustinov Studio space as part of its latest season.

Hansol Jung's off-Broadway Korean love story Wild Goose Dreams will play from 21 November to 21 December, with an opening night on 27 November. Michael Boyd – artistic director of the Royal Shakespeare Company from 2002 to 2012 – will direct the production, which will star Jessie Baek, Jon Chew, Rick Kiesewetter, London Kim, Vincent Lai, Chuja Seo, Momo Yeung and Crystal Yu. Design is by Jean Chan, lighting design by Colin Grenfell and sound design and composition by Nicola Chang. The show focusses on two lonely people from two divided cultures who meet on an online dating site. Jung is a playwright and director from South Korea, whose other works include Cardboard Piano, Among the Dead and No More Sad Things.

Will Eno's Drama Desk Award-winning play The Realistic Joneses will play from 6 February to 7 March. The play marked Eno's Broadway debut in 2014 and will be directed by Simon Evans (A Day in the Death of Joe Egg, Killer Joe and The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui), with full casting to be announced. Design is by Peter McKintosh, lighting design by Richard Howell and sound design by Gregory Clarke. The story tells of Bob and Jennifer Jones and their new suburban neighbours John and Pony Jones, who find they have more in common than their identical homes and last names. Eno's previous works include The Other House and Wakey, Wakey.

Kate Attwell's Testmatch – a co-production with English Touring Theatre – will play from 2 April to 9 May. The show focusses on sport, gender politics and British colonialism and will receive its world premiere at the American Conservatory Theater, San Francisco this month with Pam McKinnon directing. The play takes place in the dressing room of the Women's Cricket World Cup 2020 during a match rain delay. Full cast and creative team will be announced in due course. English Touring Theatre recently co-produced a revival of Equus at Theatre Royal Stratford East, which won Best Play Revival at the UK Theatre Awards 2019.