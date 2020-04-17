Private Lives tour to star Nigel Havers and Patricia Hodge

Stage and screen stars Nigel Havers and Patricia Hodge will lead the cast of a new touring revival of Noël Coward's classic play Private Lives.

Directed by Christopher Luscombe, Cowards' piece follows a divorced couple who accidentally reunite on the French Riviera.

Havers and Hodge, known for a plethora of roles across the decades, will be joined by Dugald Bruce-Lockhart (The Last Temptation of Boris Johnson) and Natalie Walter (Pack of Lies). The production has set and costume designs by Simon Higlett, lighting design by Tim Mitchell and casting by Sarah Bird.

Opening in Bath on 1 October 2020, the show will then visit Norwich, Cheltenham, Newcastle, Cambridge, Richmond, Malvern and Leeds, with further dates to be announced.

Producer David Pugh has said: "We have to realise theatre can no longer be the luxury item it so often is; theatre should be able to be seen by and be for everybody. Ticket pricing and ticketing charges have become ridiculous. I believe our job is simply to entertain and to as many people as possible and now, out of this crisis, let's hope we can address this and do just that."

The show marks the inaugural show for The Nigel Havers Theatre Company, which will be touring the UK with more shows in the future.