Into the Woods to be revived at Theatre Royal Bath

Into the Woods is to be revived at Theatre Royal Bath next August.

The production, previously set for the Old Vic but cancelled earlier this year, has found a new home at the venue where it will run from 19 August to 10 September, with unconfirmed plans for a further life also suggested.

Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's musical twists a variety of famous fairytales into a newly refashioned whole, with the piece featuring numbers such as "Agony" and "No One Is Alone".

The creative team for the show, co-produced with Scenario Two, will feature co-director Terry Gilliam, co-director and choreographer Leah Hausman, designer Jon Bausor, costume designer Antony McDonald, video designer Will Duke, sound designer Paul Groothuis, and casting director David Grindrod.

Scenario Two co-director John Berry said: "Stephen Sondheim‘s recent death has led to a worldwide outpouring of love and appreciation for his unique genius. We feel privileged to be working on this wonderful work and we are extremely grateful to Steve and James Lapine for their support as we searched for a new home for this production.

Scenario Two co-director Anthony Lilley said "We are thrilled that this collaboration with our new partners Theatre Royal Bath will mean that this production of Into the Woods can now finally be seen by Stephen Sondheim‘s huge UK fan base".