Complete cast for Noises Off tour announced

Complete casting has been unveiled for Lindsay Posner's new touring production of Michael Frayn's quintessential farce Noises Off, celebrating its 40th anniversary.

The show will star the previously revealed Felicity Kendal (The Good Life) as Dotty Otley alongside Tracy-Ann Oberman (Doctor Who) as Belinda Blair and Matthew Kelly (The Dresser) as Selsdon Mowbray.

The full cast will include Alexander Hanson as Lloyd Dallas, Joseph Millson as Garry Lejeune, Sasha Frost as Brooke Ashton, Pepter Lunkhuse as Poppy Norton Taylor, Jonathan Coy as Fredrick Fellows, and Hubert Burton as Tim.

The production's creative team also includes Simon Higlett (designer), Paul Pyant (lighting designer), Greg Clarke (sound designer), Will Stuart (composer), Ruth Cooper-Brown (movement and fight director), George Jibson (associate director) and Ginny Schiller (casting director).

The show opens in Bath on 22 September 2022, before visiting Richmond, Brighton and Cambridge, where it concludes performances on 29 October.