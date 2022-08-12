New Wimbledon Theatre reveals initial cast of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs panto

New Wimbledon Theatre has announced initial casting for its 2022 pantomime production, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The cast will be led by Brenda Edwards (Sister Act) as The Spirit of Pantomime, Lee Mead (Holby City) as The Prince, Matthew Kelly (The Dresser) as Nurse and Hannah Lowther (Heathers) as Snow White. Additional casting will be revealed in due course.

Producer Michael Harrison said: "Today we're proud to have announced the first of the all-star cast to appear in our New Wimbledon Theatre pantomime. As well as assembling a sensational cast, we're already working on creating a Christmas treat packed with spectacular special effects and comedy for the whole family to enjoy."

Nick Parr, theatre director at New Wimbledon Theatre, added: "I can't wait for audiences to return to panto in Wimbledon, the highlight of our year. With such a talented selection of performers and more to be announced - Brenda, Lee, Matthew, and Hannah really do ensure there is something for everyone this Christmas."

Produced by Crossroads Pantomimes, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will run from 3 to 31 December 2022.