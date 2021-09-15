Heathers musical UK tour – first look photos

Exclusive: First look photos have been revealed for the Heathers tour, which is currently rocking its way across the nation.

Directed by Andy Fickman, Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy's musical is based on the iconic film of the same name, following a school girl, Veronica, who tries to fit in with the elitist clique of "Heathers". It previously ran at The Other Palace and in the West End in 2018, going on to win the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical the subsequent year.

Leading the show are Rebecca Wickes (Veronica Sawyer), Simon Gordon (JD), Maddison Firth (Heather Chandler), Merryl Ansah (Heather Duke), Lizzy Parker (Heather McNamara), Georgina Hagen (Ms Fleming/Veronica's Mom), Mhairi Angus (Martha Dunnstock), Liam Doyle (Kurt Kelly), Rory Phelan (Ram Sweeney), Andy Brady (Kurt's Dad/Veronica's Dad/Principle Gowan) and Kurt Kansley (Ram's Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper).

Completing the cast in the ensemble is Callum Connolly, Rhiane Drummond, Bayley Hart, Benjamin Karren, Sam Stones, May Tether and Daisy Twells. Choreography is by Thriller Live's Gary Lloyd, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson.

The tour opened in August, and is currently playing to cities across the nation. Tickets for select dates are on sale below.

