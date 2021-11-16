The Smartest Giant in Town to head out on a UK tour in 2022

Little Angel Theatre's stage adaptation of The Smartest Giant in Town is set to embark on a UK tour next year.

The bestselling picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, the author-illustrator team behind acclaimed titles such as The Gruffalo, was published in 2002 and follows a scruffy giant named George on a mission to become the smartest giant in town. The new tour marks its 20th anniversary.

The book was adapted for the stage by Little Angel's artistic director Samantha Lane alongside Barb Jung, who also composed new music for the production. With Lane at the helm, the 45-minute musical premiered at the Islington venue this past summer.

The show also features set and costume designs by Kate Bunce, puppets by Judith Hope and lighting design by Sherry Coenen.

Donaldson commented: "I wrote The Smartest Giant in Town twenty years ago but the theme of generosity and kindness seems just as relevant today. The story really comes to life in Little Angel's adaptation, which is also very faithful to Axel Scheffler's brilliant illustrations. I saw the show last summer and the whole audience - including me - love the puppets and enjoyed the songs. I'm so pleased that now more children around the country will be able to experience live theatre as the show goes on tour."

Co-produced by Fierylight, the production will open at the Rhoda McGaw Theatre in Woking from 9 to 12 February, ahead of stops at The Lowry in Salford (14 to 19 Feburary), Worcester's Swan Theatre (22 to 23 February), Newbury's Corn Exchange (25 to 27 February), the Grimsby Auditorium (1 to 2 March), Birmingham Town Hall (5 March), The Spotlight in Broxbourne (6 to 7 March), Lanark Memorial Hall (10 to 11 March), the Horse Cross Theatre in Perth (12 to 13 March), Newcastle's Tyne Theatre & Opera House (14 to 15 March), The Maltings in Berwick-Upon-Tweed (17 March), London's Blackheath Halls (19 to 20 March), the Redgrave Theatre in Bristol (23 to 24 March), the Lichfield Garrick (26 to 27 March), artsdepot in London (2 to 5 April), Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn (7 to 9 April), the Brewhouse in Burton (11 to 13 April), Norwich Theatre Playhouse (16 to 18 April), the Torch Theatre in Pembrokshire (23 to 24 April), the Albert Hall in Wales (26 April), Rutland's Uppingham Theatre (28 to 29 April), and the Theatre Royal, Winchester (30 April to 1 May).

The Smartest Giant in Town is recommended for ages 2 to 8.