Dirty Dancing usher cast in West End show following company illness

Stepping up to make sure audiences have the time of their lives!

Following a (non Covid) company illness, usher Charlotte Coggin, who has previously had roles in Top Hat at the Mill in Sonning and South Pacific at Chichester Festival Theatre, has stepped up to star in Dirty Dancing at the Dominion Theatre.

Coggin will be making her West End debut in the show, and is dedicating her turn to her dad.

Charlotte at the Dominion

© Zoe Simpson

Due to start performances this evening (you can see a photo of Coggin preparing for her role below), the usher-turned-star has had a couple of days to prepare for the role for the hit musical, currently running in the West End until 16 April 2022.