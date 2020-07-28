RSC to stage free outdoor shows from August

The RSC has announced plans to stage free outdoor shows this August.

Entitled "Shakespeare Snapshots", the 45 minutes pieces will take place at 1pm and 3pm each day. The speedy family-friendly performances will be different each week, with productions taking place on "The Dell" adjacent to the main RSC home in Stratford-upon-Avon.

The snapshots will include socially-distanced speeches and scenes from Shakespeare's best-loved plays, with audiences being admitted on a first come, first served basis, with space for up to eight household groups.

The venue has also revealed a takeaway service from the RSC's Riverside Café.

RSC artistic director, Gregory Doran, said: "Whilst we continue to await news on Stage 5 of the re-opening roadmap and the distribution of the extremely welcome £1.57bn government rescue package for arts and culture, we are delighted to see businesses across the town re-open their doors to locals and visitors from all over the UK.

Our buildings may be closed but our commitment to Stratford-upon-Avon is as strong as ever. We are delighted to be working with our current acting company, who would otherwise be performing in The Winter's Tale and The Comedy of Errors, to deliver this unique scratch programme of socially-distanced, outdoor Shakespeare, and though it may not have lights and costume, and the full bells and whistles of a normal RSC show, is sure to be a welcome treat for anyone who, like me, has been missing live theatre these last few months."

