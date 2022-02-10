Michael Balogun withdraws from RSC's Much Ado About Nothing

The RSC's Benedick Michael Balogun has withdrawn from the ongoing production of Much Ado About Nothing, it has been announced.

In a statement, the company said: "Due to unforeseen circumstances Michael Balogun has had to withdraw from the role of Benedick in the RSC's production of Much Ado About Nothing. This role will now be played by Michael's understudy Luke Wilson for the entirety of the run."

The venue has delayed its 15 February press night by a number of evenings as a result, with critics now invited from 17 February onwards (shows before then will still go ahead as planned). It runs until 12 March.

Roy Alexander Weise's production also stars WhatsOnStage Award nominee Akiya Henry as Beatrice, alongside Toyin Ayedun-Alase (Verges), Micah Balfour (Don John), Rebecca Banatvala (Seacole), Michael Bartelle (Sexton), Mensah Bediako (Antonio), Christelle Elwin (Messenger), DK Fashola (Friar), Kevin N Golding (Leonato), Karen Henthorn (Dogberry), Aruna Jalloh (Oatcake), Sapphire Joy (Margaret), Curtis Kemlo (Borachio), Denver-Isaac Kwashe (Conrade), Mohammed Mansaray (Claudio), Taya Ming (Hero), Ann Ogbomo (Don Pedra) and Adeola Yemitan (Ursula).

The show has set design by Jemima Robinson, lighting design by Azusa Ono, sound design by Claire Windsor and dramaturgy by Anthony Simpson-Pike. Simon-Hartman owner Melissa Simon-Hartman will provide costume design, while MOBO award-nominated musician Femi Temowo will provide music.