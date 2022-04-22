Gregory Doran steps down as artistic director of the RSC

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) has announced that Gregory Doran is stepping down as artistic director with immediate effect.

Doran, who has been in the role for ten years, will continue to direct rehearsals for Richard III and will remain with the company as "artistic director emeritus" until the end of 2023.

In this capacity he will "lead specific projects and direct a production in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre as part of the celebration of Shakespeare's First Folio in 2023". This will be his 50th production for the RSC.

Erica Whyman, who has been acting artistic director since September 2021, will continue this role while the company recruits a permanent successor.

Doran took a period of leave last year to care for his husband Antony Sher after he was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Sher died in December.

Speaking about his decision to step down, he said: "It has been a real privilege to be a part of the amazing team leading this great company for this last decade of challenge and achievement. And to work through the entire canon of plays in Shakespeare's First Folio in time for its 400th anniversary next year.

"We have made many strides in making our theatre more inclusive, accessible, diverse and accountable, but there is always more to do and I wish whoever succeeds me joy in continuing that work. I am honoured to have been granted the title of artistic director emeritus until the end of 2023."

Shriti Vadera, RSC chair, responded: "Greg's unparalleled knowledge of Shakespeare's plays has created many memorable productions on our stages over a 35-year span that marks an extraordinary contribution to the RSC, not least as artistic director in the last ten years."

Catherine Mallyon, RSC executive director, added: "The humanity we see shining through Greg's work on stage is also what we experience every day. From a kind word to an incisive intervention, Greg has always taken the time to see us all as individuals. It has been a joy and an inspiration to work alongside Greg and I thank him with all my heart for being such a generous and supportive professional partner."