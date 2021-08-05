Vivian Panka and Sean Needham join 9 to 5 tour

Further casting has been revealed for the 9 to 5 musical tour, kicking off in Southampton on 31 August with dates through to March 2022.

Dolly Parton's musical, based on the hit film of the same name, has a book by Patricia Resnick, choreography by Lisa Stevens, design by Tom Rogers, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Poti Martin, video by Nina Dunn, musical supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Mark Crossland, musical direction by Andrew Hilton and casting by Anne Vosser.

Last week it was revealed that Stephanie Chandos will take on the role of Doralee Rhodes (played by Parton in the movie) alongside Louise Redknapp as Violet Newstead. Today, Vivian Panka was unveiled as Judy (making her professional stage debut), with Sean Needham (who has previously appeared in the show) set to play Franklin Hart Jr.

