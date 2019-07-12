An Inspector Calls 2019 tour casting announced

Casting has been announced for a new tour of Stephen Daldry's production of JB Priestley's classic play An Inspector Calls.

Liam Brennan will play Inspector Goole, Christine Kavanagh plays Mrs Birling, Jeff Harmer plays Mr Birling, Alasdair Buchan plays Gerald Croft, Chloe Orrock plays Sheila Birling, Ryan Saunders plays Eric Birling and Diana Payne-Myers plays Edna. The cast is completed by Michael Ross, Portia Booroff, Elissa Churchill and Jonathan Davenport.

Daldry's production originally opened in 1992 at the National Theatre and has won 19 major awards including four Tony Awards and three Olivier Awards. It has played to over 4 million people worldwide.

Priestley's play is set just before the start of the First World War and follows what happens when a mysterious inspector disturbs a dinner party at the home of the prosperous Birlings.

The tour opens at the Churchill Theatre, Bromley on Friday 6 September 2019 before visiting Mayflower Theatre Southampton, Hull New Theatre, Theatre Severn Shrewsbury, King's Theatre Edinburgh, Oxford Playhouse, Newcastle Theatre Royal, Malvern Theatres, Birmingham Repertory Theatre, Buxton Opera House, New Wimbledon Theatre, The Lowry Salford, Milton Keynes Theatre, Bradford Alhambra, Liverpool Playhouse, Theatre Royal Nottingham, Brighton Theatre Royal, Theatre Royal Plymouth, Cardiff New Theatre, Cambridge Arts Theatre, Glasgow Theatre Royal, Yvonne Arnaud Guildford, Sheffield Lyceum, Sunderland Empire, Belgrade Theatre Coventry, The Orchard Theatre Dartford and Curve Leicester.