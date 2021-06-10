Ian McDiarmid to tour in stage version of The Lemon Table directed by Michael Grandage

Revered stage and screen star Ian McDiarmid will star in a stage version of Julian Barnes' The Lemon Table, set to tour this autumn.

Directed by Michael Grandage (Frozen) the piece will open at Salisbury Playhouse (part of Wiltshire Creative) on 15 October, with a preview on 14 October, before touring to Sheffield Theatres, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford, HOME Manchester and Malvern Theatres.

Grandage and McDiarmid have worked together on a variety of shows including The Doctor's Dilemma and The Jew of Malta at the Almeida.

McDiarmid, who adapts the book, said today: "Two connected stories from Julian Barnes' The Lemon Table, his witty and touching reflections on mortality and the workings of love, seem positively to invite the engagement and tensions of live performance.

"It's a delight to be working once again with Michael Grandage and, at this particular time, to be embarking on a tour of the English regions with the enthusiastic support of a cohort of producers and venues."

Further creatives are to be revealed.