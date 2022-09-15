Jacqueline Jossa and Laura Main to star in Steel Magnolias tour

A new tour will bring the hit film Steel Magnolias to the stage.

Jacqueline Jossa (EastEnders) and Laura Main (Call The Midwife) will star in the stage adaptation of the feature, which is set in a small town beauty salon in the American South.

The original film starred Dolly Parton and Julia Roberts and was seen in 1989.

The tour will open in Bromley on 19 January 2023, before visiting Richmond, Sheffield, Guildford, Bath, Salford, Brighton, Southend, Birmingham, High Wycombe, Leicester, Nottingham, Cardiff, Cheltenham, Malvern, Exeter, Milton Keynes, Liverpool, Glasgow, Dublin, Hull, Swindon, Dartford, Leeds and Northampton, concluding on 22 July.

Further cast and creative team for Robert Harling's stage play are to be revealed, with tickets for select dates on sale below.