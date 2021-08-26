Anton du Beke to make pantomime debut in Richmond

Strictly legend Anton du Beke will be making his pantomime debut this Christmas in Richmond.

Playing Buttons in Cinderella at the Richmond Theatre from 3 December to 2 January 2022, audiences should expect du Beke (who is also a judge on this year's Strictly) to put his dance skills to the test in Prince Charming's Ball.

Du Beke said today: "My first ever panto and I'm absolutely delighted to be Buttons at the wonderful Richmond Theatre, see you there my loves!"

Tickets are on sale below, with Rachel Lane, director at Richmond Theatre, adding: "We are so excited to welcome Anton to Richmond and his first ever panto. We know the Richmond audiences, young and old, school groups to family groups, will be thrilled to see him in action on our stage."

Producer Crossroads' chief executive Michael Harrison said today: "I am so thrilled to have Anton making his panto debut with us in Richmond this year. Not only is Anton a star in the ballroom but his charm and persona will also make him a fantastic addition to this show. I am positive the audiences of Richmond will be delighted to have Anton headlining the pantomime this year and we can't wait to see him on that stage."

Full casting is to be revealed.