Claire Sweeney to join the cast of 9 to 5 the Musical

Television and musical theatre star Claire Sweeney (Crazy for You) is set to star as Violet Newstead in the current touring production of Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 next year.

She will join the cast which includes Vivian Panka as Judy Bernly, Stephanie Chandos (Hairspray) as Doralee Rhodes, Sean Needham (Kinky Boots) as Franklin Hart Jr., Julia J. Nagle (American in Paris) as Roz Keith and Russell Dickson (Evita) as Joe, alongside Alexander Bartles, Sierra Brewerton, Rebekah Bryant, Emily Bull, Demmileigh Foster, Sonny Grieveson, Callum Henderson, Joshua Lear, Ross Lee Fowkes, Sarah-Marie Maxwell Jon Reynolds, Clayton Rosa, Kirsty Anne Shaw, Ricardo Spriggs, Grace Walker, Emily Woodford, and Richard Taylor Woods.

Dolly Parton's musical has a book by Patricia Resnick, choreography by Lisa Stevens, design by Tom Rogers, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Poti Martin, video by Nina Dunn, musical supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Mark Crossland, musical direction by Andrew Hilton and casting by Anne Vosser. It is based on the 1980 film of the same name.

Sweeney is scheduled to appear from 13 January to 5 March 2022, including dates at Southend Cliffs Pavilion, the New Theatre Oxford, Glasgow King's Theatre, Woking's New Victoria Theatre, the Sheffield Lyceum, the Stoke Regent Theatre and Manchester's Palace Theatre.