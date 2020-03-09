Sheila's Island tour and cast for gender-flipped Tim Firth adaptation announced

A new version of Tim Firth's comedy Neville's Island, with a female playing the lead role, will go on tour this summer, it was announced today.

Judy Flynn (Dinnerladies, Shameless, Emil and the Detectives) will take on the title role of the newly renamed production Sheila's Island, which will run at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford from 19 to 30 May before touring to Malvern, Norwich, Barnstaple, Richmond, Eastbourne and Cambridge.

Flynn joins cast members Sara Crowe (Olivier Award-winner for Private Lives), Rina Mahoney (The Archers) and Abigail Thaw (The Strange Death of John Doe). The Yvonne Arnaud Theatre's chief executive Joanna Read directs the production, which has set and costumes by Liz Cooke, lighting by Paul Anderson and composition and sound by Jon Nicholls.

Sheila's Island is the venue's first piece of self-produced work in several years. Firth's previous work includes Calendar Girls, Kinky Boots, The Band and Our House.