Home, I'm Darling to embark on new tour in 2023

Laura Wade's award-winning comedy Home, I'm Darling will embark on a new tour in 2023, it has been revealed.

The show, which was first seen in 2018 and follows a woman who dreams of being the perfect '50s housewife (to the bemusement of her friends and family). It received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage, being described as "a joy, clever and controlled, brilliantly staged and hugely original."

Appearing will be BAFTA award winner Jessica Ransom (who has previously appeared in Wade's Posh) as Judy, with further casting to be revealed.

Reuniting for the production will be the entire original creative team, led by Tamara Harvey (currently the Theatr Clwyd artistic director and co-director designate of the Royal Shakespeare Company). Co-directing is Hannah Noone, with design by Anna Fleischle, lighting by Lucy Carter, sound design by Tom Gibbons and choreography by Charlotte Broom.

The tour will open at Theatre Royal Windsor on 25 January 2023, with extensive dates to be revealed. The show is produced by Bill Kenwright.