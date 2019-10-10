Grease to embark on new UK tour in 2020

The recent touring production of Grease, directed by Nikolai Foster with choreography by Arlene Philips, will embark on a new UK tour in 2020, it has been announced.

Dan Partridge (Mamma Mia!) will star in the tour, which opens in Northampton next summer, with further casting to be announced.

The new production, which has designs by Colin Richmond, orchestrations and musical supervision by Sarah Travis, lighting design by Ben Cracknell and sound design by Tom Marshall, initially ran at Curve in Leicester over Christmas 2016. It is the first new production of Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey's iconic musical in 25 years, with Jacobs and Casey's work turned into a hit film starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta.

The tour will open at Royal and Derngate Northampton from 22 to 30 May, Congress Theatre, Eastbourne from 1 to 6 June, New Victoria Theatre, Woking from 8 to 13 June, Wycombe Swan from 22 to 27 June, Liverpool Empire from 29 June to 4 July, Theatre Royal, Nottingham from 6 to 11 July, Palace Theatre Manchester from 20 July to 1 August, The Marlowe, Canterbury from 10 to 16 August, Blackpool Opera House from 31 August to 5 September, Darlington Hippodrome from 7 to 13 September and Belgrade Theatre Coventry from 15 to 19 September.

From there the show will visit the Grand Opera House York from 21 to 26 September, The Sands Centre, Carlisle from 29 September to 3 October, The Orchard Theatre, Dartford from 6 to 11 October, Rhyl Pavilion from 12 to 17 October, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre from 26 to 31 October, Sheffield Lyceum from 2 to 8 November and Stoke Regent Theatre from 23 to 28 November. Further venues are to be announced.

Tickets for the Grease tour are on sale now.