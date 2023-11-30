Zog and the Flying Doctors set for summer run at Cadogan Hall

The family show will return for an initial tour before a summer stint in London

Zog and the Flying Doctors, the stage adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s sequel, is scheduled for a summer run at Cadogan Hall from 1 to 31 August 2024.

The play follows Zog, Princess Pearl, and Sir Gadabout as they attend to various patients, including a sunburnt mermaid, a unicorn with an extra horn, and a flu-stricken lion.

A UK tour, launching on 15 February at Leeds Playhouse, will feature a cast led by Ethan Jay Scott as Zog, Emily Attridge-Cox as Pearl, and Jack Ballard as Gadabout. The production will travel to venues across the country until July.

Zog and the Flying Doctors is one of the well-known works by Donaldson and Scheffler, creators of The Gruffalo. The sequel, published in 2016, has sold over 1.5 million copies. The stage adaptation is produced by Freckle Productions in collaboration with Rose Theatre Kingston.

Co-directed by Katie Beard and Bobby Delaney, the production features music and lyrics by Joe Stilgoe, choreography by Beard, set, and costume designs by Lucy Bradridge and lighting design by Ric Mountjoy. Delaney will serve as the musical director, with Paul Herbert as the musical supervisor and orchestrator.