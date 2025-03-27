whatsonstage white
Witness for the Prosecution releases photos of new cast

The show continues at London’s County Hall

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| London |

27 March 2025

The cast of Witness for the Prosecution, © Pamela Raith
Witness for the Prosecution has revealed new photos featuring its current cast.

Playing at London County Hall, the show is now booking to 26 April 2026.

Lucy Bailey’s production of Agatha Christie’s classic courtroom thriller received Best Revival nominations at the 2018 Olivier and WhatsOnStage Awards.

The new cast includes Harry Chandler (Les Misérables) as the accused Leonard Vole opposite Charlotte Beaumont (Broadchurch) as Romaine Vole, Jonathan Firth (And Then There Were None) as Wilfrid Robarts QC, Nigel Hastings (And Then Come the Night Jars) as Mr Mayhew, Jeffery Kissoon (And Then There Were None) as Mr Justice Wainwright and David Birrell (1984) as Mr Myers QC.

The company is completed by Charles Angiama, Caroline Gruber, Matthew Hebden, Phoenix Henries, Harrison Hirst, Gillian McCafferty, Sky Bailey McGill, Anna Rawlings, Jack Spencer, Dale Superville, Paulo Vieira and Christopher Wright.

Bailey’s production is designed by William Dudley, with lighting by Chris Davey, sound design by Mic Pool and casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow.

Charlotte Beaumont (Romaine Vole) in Witness for the Prosecution, © Pamela Raith
Harry Chandler (Leonard Vole) in Witness for the Prosecution, © Pamela Raith
The cast of Witness for the Prosecution, © Pamela Raith
Jeffery Kissoon (Judge) in Witness for the Prosecution, © Pamela Raith
Jonathan Firth (Sir Wilfrid Robarts QC) in Witness for the Prosecution, © Pamela Raith
Charlotte Beaumont (Romaine Vole) in Witness for the Prosecution, © Pamela Raith
Jonathan Firth (Sir Wilfrid Robarts Q.C.) and Paulo Vieira (Clerk of the Court) in Witness for the Prosecution, © Pamela Raith
Harry Chandler (Leonard Vole) and Charlotte Beaumont (Romaine Vole) in Witness for the Prosecution, © Pamela Raith
