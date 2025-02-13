Win The Importance of Being Earnest cinema tickets, a signed playtext, and merchandise

As if this week hasn’t been exciting enough – we have a new Two-Ticket Thursday!

Our running competition from WhatsOnStage is where you, our lovely readers, have the chance to bag two FREE tickets (and sometimes some extra special bonus prizes) to all manner of events across the UK.

On special Tuesdays or Thursdays, we’ll announce the show in question and let you take part – so make sure you keep your eyes peeled for future chances over the coming weeks and months.

This week, WhatsOnStage readers have the chance to win two cinema tickets to The Importance of Being Earnest, thanks to National Theatre Live. The tickets will be for any screening in the UK, subject to availability.

Directed by Max Webster, the National Theatre production of Oscar Wilde’s comedy starred Ncuti Gatwa as Algernon Moncrieff and Sharon D Clarke as the iconic Lady Bracknell.

In addition to the cinema tickets, the lucky winner will receive signed playtexts from the cast members (including Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́, Clarke, Eliza Scanlen and Amanda Lawrence), as well as some Earnest merch.

Competition Terms and Conditions