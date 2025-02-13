whatsonstage white
Win The Importance of Being Earnest cinema tickets, a signed playtext, and merchandise

The filmed performance arrives in cinemas next week – here’s our Two-Ticket Thursday special!

13 February 2025

The Importance of Being Earnest merchandise
The Importance of Being Earnest merchandise, © National Theatre Live

As if this week hasn’t been exciting enough – we have a new Two-Ticket Thursday!

Our running competition from WhatsOnStage is where you, our lovely readers, have the chance to bag two FREE tickets (and sometimes some extra special bonus prizes) to all manner of events across the UK.

On special Tuesdays or Thursdays, we’ll announce the show in question and let you take part – so make sure you keep your eyes peeled for future chances over the coming weeks and months.

This week, WhatsOnStage readers have the chance to win two cinema tickets to The Importance of Being Earnest, thanks to National Theatre Live. The tickets will be for any screening in the UK, subject to availability.

Directed by Max Webster, the National Theatre production of Oscar Wilde’s comedy starred Ncuti Gatwa as Algernon Moncrieff and Sharon D Clarke as the iconic Lady Bracknell.

In addition to the cinema tickets, the lucky winner will receive signed playtexts from the cast members (including Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́, Clarke, Eliza Scanlen and Amanda Lawrence), as well as some Earnest merch.

You can enter the Two-Ticket Tuesday here

Competition Terms and Conditions

  • Prize: A pair of tickets to a National Theatre Live cinema screening of The Importance of Being Earnest, signed playtexts, and merchandise.
  • There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.
  • Only one entry will be accepted per person. Multiple entries from the same person will be disqualified.
  • The competition will run from 13 February 2025 to 17 February 2025 at midday.
  • No responsibility can be accepted for entries not received for whatever reason.
  • Seat location and date availability is subject to the Promoter’s discretion.
  • The winner will be randomly chosen and contacted on 17 February 2025. 
  • The prize cannot be exchanged for cash or any other product.
  • Tickets are non-transferable and must not be resold or transferred to any person or entity for commercial gain or otherwise. If any tickets are resold or transferred (or are attempted to be resold or transferred) for commercial gain by anyone other than official resellers, then the tickets will become void and the ticket holder will be a trespasser and may be refused entry to, or ejected from, the cinema.
  • All other expenses associated with the prize such as transport to and from the venue, food and drink shall be the responsibility of the winner and not the Promoter.
  • By entering this competition, an entrant is indicating their agreement to be bound by these terms and conditions.

