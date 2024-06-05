West End show cancels press night following ‘major water leak’ during interval

Murdered in cold flood!

The hit new musical Kathy and Stella Solve A Murder! had to cancel its opening night tonight at the Ambassadors Theatre.

The show halted its performance after act one due to a “major water leak”, with patrons left wondering who committed the titular murder – and forced to find out another day.

The murder-mystery musical comedy is penned by Matthew Floyd Jones and Jon Brittain and co-directed by Brittain and Fabian Aloise (who also serves as choreographer for the production). It follows two true crime podcasters who find themselves in the midst of an actual whodunnit, when their favourite author is killed.

In a WhatsOnStage review from the Edinburgh Fringe, lead critic Sarah Crompton stated that “its celebration of supportive female friendship and an overriding sense of inclusive mischief make it very appealing.” It was given a similarly glowing verdict during its touring run.

In a statement, producers said: “During the interval of this evening’s press performance of Kathy and Stella Solve A Murder! there was an unexpected major water leak in Kathy’s Mum’s garage (Ambassadors Theatre). Unfortunately it was not possible to continue the performance into act two. We intend to resume performances tomorrow evening and we look forward to welcoming back tonight’s audience members who are having to wait a little longer than expected to find out whodunnit.”

Bronté Barbé (Newsies) and Rebekah Hinds (Oklahoma!) lead as Kathy and Stella, alongside Imelda Warren-Green (Doctor Who: Time Fracture) as Erica+, Elliot Broadfoot (Annie Get Your Gun) as Justin+, Hannah-Jane Fox (Close-Up, the Twiggy Musical) as Felicia, Elliotte Williams-N’Dure (Moulin Rouge! the Musical) as DI Sue Shaw+ and Ben Redfern (The Witches) as David Slatter+.

The West End company is completed by Jennifer Caldwell (Six), Chelsea Hall (Bring It On the Musical) and Sorelle Marsh (The Time Traveller’s Wife). Musicians are Andrew Hilton (musical director / keys 1), Catherine Benson (associate musical director / keys 2), Laura Browne (guitar) and Philip Williams (drums).

The creative team also includes set and costume designer Cecilia Carey, co-sound designers Tingying Dong and Dan Samson, lighting designer Peter Small, musical supervisor and orchestrator Charlie Ingles, musical director Andrew Hilton, associate director Charlie Martin, associate costume designer and costume supervisor Izzy Pellow, associate musical director Catherine Benson, production manager Titch Gosling, props supervisor Charlotte King, hair and makeup supervisor Tevae Humphrey, music associate Tom Mitchell, dramaturge Gillian Greer, casting director Annelie Powell, and casting assistant Alice Walters. General management is by Francesca Moody for FMP and Rich Jones for Fiery Angel, stage management by Michael Dennis, Caoimhe Regan, David Purdie-Smith and Phoebe Smyth, wardrobe by Jade Berg, and sound by Karen Szameit and Harvey Saunders Woolley.

Produced by Francesca Moody Productions, Kater Gordon, Wessex Grove and Fiery Angel, Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder! runs at the Ambassadors Theatre until 14 September 2024.