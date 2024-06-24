West End Live 2024 – in photos

This past weekend marked the return of West End Live to Trafalgar Square!

With Mazz Murray and Bradley Jaden on hosting duties on Saturday and Zizzi Strallen and Cedric O’Neal taking the reins on Sunday, thousands of fans were treated to two free days of musical theatre marvels.

From West End stalwarts such as Wicked, The Phantom of the Opera and Les Misérables to fresh offerings like Mean Girls, Babies The Musical and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and even a few sneak peeks at upcoming shows, including Why Am I So Single? and The Baker’s Wife, the event covered all bases.

Check out a selection of the photos from the big weekend below: