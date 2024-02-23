West End Does: Country concert announced, with initial line-up revealed

Following the success of their WhatsOnStage Award-nominated productions like Schwartz at 75, West End Does… is back with a new show celebrating all things country.

Scheduled for 5 May 2024 at 6:30 pm, the concert coincides with the sixth anniversary of the production company and will take place at Cadogan Hall.

The line-up includes Olivier Award winner Arthur Darvill (known for his roles in Doctor Who and Oklahoma!) and Giovanna Fletcher (2:22 Ghost Story and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie).

The concert will feature special guests Remember Monday, a successful three-part harmony group with roots in the West End scene. More cast members are set to be announced soon.

Tickets are on sale via the Cadogan Hall website.