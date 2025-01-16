West End cast joining Brian Cox in The Score revealed

The new play arrives in London next month

Additional casting for the West End transfer of The Score has been announced.

Originally staged at Theatre Royal Bath in 2023, the new play by Oliver Cotton stars Brian Cox as Johann Sebastian Bach. As already revealed, he will be joined by his wife, Nicole Ansari-Cox, playing Bach’s wife, Anna.

Set in 1747 Prussia, the play explores the clash between Bach, a deeply religious composer, and Frederick II, an atheist and military leader. The piece sees the two men face off in an intellectual and musical confrontation.

New additions to the cast include Peter De Jersey as Voltaire, Juliet Garricks as Emilia, Stephen Hagan as Frederick, Jamie Wilkes as Carl, Christopher Staines as Quantz, Toby Webster as Benda, Matthew Romain as Graun and James Gladdon as Helstein, with Geoffrey Towers, Jordan Kilshaw and Rebecca Thornhill. Further cast members are to be announced.

Performances will take place at Theatre Royal Haymarket from 20 February to 26 April 2025, with a press night set for 27 February. The Score is directed by Trevor Nunn (Les Misérables), with the creative team featuring Robert Jones (set and costumes), Johanna Town (lighting), and Sophie Cotton (sound and additional composition).

Following The Score, another Theatre Royal Bath show will transfer into the theatre. Tamsin Greig and Finbar Lynch will star in The Deep Blue Sea directed by Lindsay Posner. Running from 7 May to 21 June 2025, this revival of Terence Rattigan’s 1950s drama delves into the emotional turmoil of Hester Collyer, a woman trapped in a destructive love affair.

