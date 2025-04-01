We Aren’t Kids Anymore musical adds further West End cast

The piece will be staged at the Savoy Theatre in April

Further casting has been revealed for the world premiere of the new musical We Aren’t Kids Anymore.

The musical, written by composer and songwriter Drew Gasparini, explores the experience of growing up through five perspectives across age, gender, and generation. Originally inspired by his own life, the story will be followed by a second act featuring Gasparini in concert, performing a selection of songs from his career, alongside special guests.

We Aren’t Kids Anymore builds on the success of a workshop held in June 2024, which followed the release of Gasparini’s concept album of the same name. The writer is known for his work on Smash and musicals including The Karate Kid and It’s Kind of a Funny Story.

WhatsOnStage Award winner Melanie La Barrie will star alongside Aimie Atkinson, Dylan Mulvaney, and Jenna Lee-James. Revealed today, Nigel Harman and Cassius Hackforth join the cast.

Three special guests have also been revealed, with WhatsOnStage Award-winner Jeevan Braich appearing in the second act, alongside Andrew Kober (Beetlejuice, School of Rock) and Tony Bayliss (We Will Rock You, Tommy).

The previously announced Sam Tutty will no longer appear due to scheduling conflicts.

In addition, a nationwide competition inviting aspiring performers to submit self-tapes saw over 1000 submissions. Winners Katie Leach and Sally Forster will share the stage and have the opportunity to step into the spotlight during the two performances. Leach will take to the Savoy Theatre stage during the matinee performance, while Forster will debut during the evening show.

The creative team includes original concept by Richard Fitch, director Jake Smith, movement Chris Cuming, musical supervisor/director Lauren Hopkinson (who also provides orchestrations and arrangements alongside Gasparini), set and costume designer Mona Camille, lighting designer Zoe Spurr, sound designer Paul Gatehouse, associate director Kirsty Tallent, associate musical supervisor Will Parker, associate choreographer Tarik Frimpong and assistant musical director Caitlin Morgan. Casting is by Sarah-Jane Price.

The We Aren’t Kids Anymore concert plays on Monday 28 April 2025 at the Savoy Theatre in London, with tickets on sale below.