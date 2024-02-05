Watch short musical film King of the World, set to Jason Robert Brown’s number of the same name

The film, created by Rhys Wilkinson, features a variety of UK stage stars

Director and choreographer Rhys Wilkinson has created a short musical film set to “King of the World”, Jason Robert Brown’s composition from Songs for a New World.

The film follows Rex, portrayed by Billy Luke Nevers (Hamilton), a father confronted with a life-altering decision that could reshape his and his son’s future.

The cast also includes Zaynah Ahmed, Jocasta Almgill, Zadie Amelia, Chrissy Appiah, Abbie Brown, Hannah Yun Chamberlain, Lily Cushway, Phoebe Fishlock, Sonnie Girl, Collette Guitart, Honey Joseph, Nathan Louis-Fernand, Darnell Matthew James, JB Maya, Delayne Senior Morgan, Lewis Newton, Sheehan Parsons, Maria May Richards, Alana Rixon, Aaron Shales, Alexander Thompson, and Sophia Turner.

You can watch the film below:

Collaborating with Wilkinson on this project are associate choreographer Hannah Yun Chamberlain, associate director Jocasta Almgill, assistant choreographer Josh Baker, director of photography and editor Chris Brooker, and costume and hair/makeup designer Frances Williams.

The film features additional script contributions from Wilkinson and Jordan Murphy, with Matt Herbert orchestrating the track and playing keys, Owen Jones on guitar, and Harrison Wilde handling vocal recording.

The crew includes costume assistant Alice Roberts, makeup assistant Rose Williams, and runners Grace Bridget, Gus Leeks, Eleanor Jarvie, Marie McNaugher, and Harriette White. The producers are Chris Maguire and Toby Darvill, along with additional investment from Red Talent Management.