The film comes to cinemas later this month

A Little Life is to be shown in cinemas across the nation later this month – and here’s a clip!

Appearing in the stage production of Hanya Yanagihara’s novel are James Norton (Happy Valley) as Jude, Luke Thompson (Bridgerton) as Willem, Omari Douglas (Cabaret) as JB, Zach Wyatt (The Witcher) as Malcolm, Elliot Cowan (The Crown) as Brother Luke/Doctor Traylor/Caleb, Zubin Varla (Tammy Faye) as Harold, Nathalie Armin (Force Majeure) as Ana, and Emilio Doorgasingh (Best of Enemies) as Andy.

A Little Life follows four college friends in New York City as their lives are pulled apart by various forces. Hanya Yanagihara’s 2015 novel was shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize, and in 2016 was also nominated for the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction.

It will be shown in UK and selected European countries on 28 September 2023. The box office record-breaking production was filmed across four performances – 6 July, both performances on 8 July, and 9 July – at the Savoy Theatre.

Yanagihara has adapted her seminal novel for the stage alongside Koen Tachelet and Ivo van Hove (who also directs). This English language premiere follows a Dutch-language production run in Edinburgh last August. That iteration was awarded the full five stars by WhatsOnStage.

Joining van Hove on the creative team are set and lighting designer (and regular collaborator) Jan Versweyveld, as well as costume designer An D’Huys, music and sound designer Eric Sleichim and casting director Julia Horan.