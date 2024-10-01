Two-Ticket Tuesday: win two tickets to Mean Girls in the West End

Welcome to Two-Ticket Tuesdays!

A brand-new competition from WhatsOnStage where you, our lovely readers, have the chance to bag two FREE tickets to all manner of shows across the UK.

On special Tuesdays, we’ll announce the show in question and let you take part – so make sure you keep your eyes peeled for future opportunities over the coming weeks and months.

This week is an incredibly fetch competition for Mean Girls – which had its critically lauded West End premiere earlier this year. You can win two tickets for any Tuesday to Friday performance, excluding the month of December.

Competition Terms and Conditions

• Prize consists of a pair of tickets to Mean Girls (subject to availability determined by the production (“Distributor”).

• The promoter for this competition is WhatsOnStage Ltd (“the Promoter”).

• These terms and conditions apply to this competition and entry to the competition is acceptance of these terms and conditions.

• The competition is only available to residents of the United Kingdom, Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man over the age of 18.

• Employees of the Promoter, their family members or anyone else connected in any way with the competition or helping to set up the competition shall not be permitted to enter.

• No purchase is necessary to enter the competition and only one entry per person will be accepted.

• The competition will run from Tuesday 1 October 2024 until 12pm on Thursday 3 October 2024. After this specified date, no further entries to the competition will be recognised.

• The winner will be selected at random and will be notified by email within 2 days of the competition closing. If the winner cannot be contacted or does not claim the prize within 1 day of notification, the winner’s prize will be forfeited and the Promoter will be entitled to select a replacement winner (and that winner will similarly have to respond to the notification sent to them by the Promoter within 1 day of that notification being sent to them or else they will also forfeit their prize).

• The Promoter reserves the right to cancel or amend the competition and these terms and conditions without notice in the event of a happening outside of their control. Any changes to the competition will be notified to entrants as soon as possible by the Promoter.

• No responsibility can be accepted for entries not received for whatever reason.

• The Promoter is not responsible for inaccurate prize details supplied to any entrant by any third party connected with this Promotion.

• No cash alternative to the prizes will be offered. The prizes are non-transferable. Prizes are subject to availability and we reserve the right to substitute any prize with another of equivalent value without giving notice.

• In the interest of fairness, winners will be chosen at random.

• The Promoter will not be liable for winners not receiving the email to notify them of their success or failing to attend on time or, indeed, at all.

• The Promoter’s decision in respect of all matters to do with the competition will be final and no correspondence will be entered into.

• These Terms and Conditions are effective as of 1 October 2024