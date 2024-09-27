Tributes pour in for Maggie Smith – who has died aged 89

Sad news came today as it was announced that Maggie Smith has died aged 89.

As expected, a deluge of tributes came in from across the UK to mark the news.

Debbie Isitt shared: “What a legend! What a woman! What an actor! RIP funny, brilliant Maggie Smith”, while George Takei said: “A grand star of screen and stage has departed. Maggie Smith, known most recently for her unforgettable roles as the Dowager Countess in Downton Abbey and as Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter films, passed away at age 89. Fans both old and young shall miss her dearly.”

Theatre journalist Dave Benedict shared: “Too young to understand what held me spellbound, I saw Maggie Smith in Private Lives. I can see it still. Her command of time and an audience and/or the camera was so complete that she could hold a line, a moment, a look, seemingly forever. Matchless. RIP”

Leeds Grand Theatre’s statement reads: “All of us at Leeds Heritage Theatres are saddened to hear about the passing of Dame Maggie Smith. Dame Maggie performed at the Grand multiple times, including in The Recruiting Officer in 1964. Her career on the stage was but one part of a vast and celebrated professional life – and it’s something that we are very thankful to have been a part of. From stage to screen, she is leaving behind countless stories that forever impact our industry and its audiences. In her own words, ‘There is a kind of invisible thread between the actor and the audience, and when it’s there it’s stunning, and there is nothing to match that.'”

BAFTA shared: “We’re saddened to hear that actor Dame Maggie Smith, best known for the Harry Potter films and Downton Abbey, has died at the age of 89. Dame Maggie was a legend of British stage and screen, winning five BAFTAs as well as a BAFTA Special Award and BAFTA Fellowship during her highly acclaimed career.”

Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy said: “A true British icon of the stage and screen. Rest in peace Dame Maggie Smith, you’ll be forever remembered for a lifetime of commitment to the arts.”

Elaine Paige said: “So very sad to hear Dame Maggie Smith, one of Britain’s greatest actors has died. An incredible career spanning over 70 yrs, winning two Oscars, a Tony Award, four Emmy Awards, five British Academy Film Awards, three Golden Globe Awards and five Screen Actors Guild Awards. RIP dear lady.”

"I like the ephemeral thing about theatre, every performance is like a ghost – it's there and then it's gone" ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GhNCf24eYn — Ben Weatherill (@BenWeatherill) September 27, 2024

The saddest news: the death of Dame Maggie Smith marks the end of a golden era & a quite extraordinary life. She was a truly great actress, “one of the greats” & simply the best company: wise, witty, waspish, wonderful. One of a kind in every way & consequently irreplaceable. pic.twitter.com/34EOnE4Zgp — Gyles Brandreth (@GylesB1) September 27, 2024