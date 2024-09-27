Smith’s death has been confirmed by her two sons in a joint statement

Maggie Smith has died aged 89.

A statement from her sons Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin said: “It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith.

“She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday, 27 September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.

“We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Smith’s first stage role came at the age of 17 with her debut as Viola in Twelfth Night at the Oxford Playhouse. In 1956, she ventured across the Atlantic to make her professional debut on the Broadway stage in New Faces of ’56.

The National Theatre became a significant platform for Smith, where she tackled both Shakespearean and contemporary roles. Notably, she played Desdemona opposite Laurence Olivier in Othello, with other appearances in productions like The Country-Wife, The Beaux’ Stratagem, and Hedda Gabler.

The 1970s saw her depart from the National Theatre and embark on a successful tenure with the Stratford Festival in Canada. While there, she further expanded her repertoire, captivating audiences with her masterful performances.

Her return to England in the late 1970s was triumphant. She graced the West End stage in renowned productions like The Way of the World, Private Lives and Lettice and Lovage. The latter play earned her a Tony Award in 1990.

Into the 21st century, she continued to tackle a variety of major productions, playing one of the titular roles in Alan Bennett’s The Lady in the Van and delivering performances in plays by renowned playwrights like David Hare and Peter Shaffer.

She made her most recent stage appearances in A German Life at the Bridge Theatre, earning an Evening Standard Theatre Award for the role.

Her screen presence is no less prolific, with appearances in the Harry Potter franchise and Downton Abbey cementing her as a national treasure. She earned an Oscar for The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie in 1969, with her second win coming in 1978 for California Suite.