Tom Felton to star in new play in Bristol Old Vic season

Bristol Old Vic has unveiled the final productions to round off Nancy Medina’s first year as its artistic director.

In June 2024 A Child of Science by Gareth Farr will have its world premiere, directed by Matthew Dunster and starring Tom Felton (2:22 A Ghost Story, the Harry Potter series). The play will unravel the tale of scientific pioneers who achieved the impossible – in vitro human life creation.

Dunster explained: “My triplets are the result of IVF. And I’m from Oldham where the first IVF baby was delivered. So the story of this miracle means a great deal to me. Over the last few years, I’ve watched Gareth put this beautiful story together, about the brave, anonymous women of my home town, and the three medical giants, Purdy, Steptoe and Edwards, that gave so many of us hope. I had to direct this wonderful new play and I’m honoured to have the opportunity.”

Atri Banerjee’s 2022 Royal Exchange production of Tennessee Williams’ The Glass Menagerie is set to transfer from London, with Geraldine Sommerville reprising her role.

New productions in The Weston Studio include the world premiere of Nanny, Dear Young Monster, and It’s a Motherf**king Pleasure. Additionally, the theatre will host works from young theatre makers, including Bristol Old Vic’s Young Company and Bristol School of Acting. Family-friendly shows include Zog and the Flying Doctors, The Tiger Who Came to Tea, Dragons and Mythical Beasts Live, and King Arthur. An extended New Year’s Eve House Party is on the cards, inviting all city dwellers.

On 5 November, Bristol Old Vic’s production of Hamlet, starring Billy Howle and directed by John Haidar, will be broadcast on BBC Four as part of the BBC’s celebration of Shakespeare’s first folio.

Medina said today: “The first productions I announced in April were bursting with joy and hope and celebrated how we’re so much stronger when we work together. I’m mindful too that our theatre has a responsibility to share the stories and wealth of perspectives that might otherwise never be heard. And a number of the productions I’m announcing today are connected by the theme of hidden voices – voices that have been ignored, that are repressed, or that history might have celebrated and acknowledged before.”